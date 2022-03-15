APC begins sale of National Convention forms, places N20m on chairmanship

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun the sale of forms to aspirants vying for elective offices at its March 26 national convention.

Mr Ismail Ahmed, National Youth Leader in the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) made this known on Tuesday in Abuja.



He was speaking with newsmen at the end of the committee’s closed door meeting.

Ahmed said the committee had mandated him to announce that the sale of forms had begun for all the offices, both zonal and national, respectively.



“The party’s leadership has agreed to sell the forms for the national chairmanship position for N20 million, National Secretary and Deputy National Chairman South and North will go for N10 million.



“The forms for all other National Working Committee (NWC) positions will be sold for N5 million.



”While the forms for all other National Executive Committee (NEC) positions will be sold for #1 million,” he said.



Ahmed added that forms for all other positions at the zonal level, with the exception of the National Vice Chairman which is also a member of the NWC, would be sold at N500,000.



According to him, forms will be sold to women and people with physical challenges at 50 per cent of the prescribed fees.



He said the full timetable for the National Convention would be released to the public at a later date by the party’s Director of Organisation.



The APC National youth leader explained that the earlier scheduled zonal congresses would now hold same day with the National Convention on March 26.



“There will be no separate zonal Congress, apart from the National Convention — all would happen on the same day, we expect stakeholders at every zone to meet and decide on certain things,” he said.



Ahmed maintained that the March 26 date for the party’s National Convention was sacrosanct, adding that about 3,000 to 4,000 delegates were being expected from across the federation.



“We are still moving on toward it, and we are looking forward to it, we are going to be having our NEC meeting on Thursday March,17 ahead of the Convention,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that new national executives are expected to be elected at the party’s National Convention to replace the CECPC.(NAN)

