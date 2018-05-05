Chief Eze Nwachukwu, the Ebonyi Acting Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured party faithful that conduct of the party’s wards congresses in the state would be open, peaceful and credible.

The chairman spoke on Saturday morning in Abakaliki at a meeting with party faithful, stakeholders and the electoral committee team from the APC national secretariat, Abuja .

APC holds a nation-wide elective wards congresses on Saturday to elect new wards executives and delegates for the local government congresses.

Nwachukwu promised that the exercise would be open, peaceful and devoid of manipulation.

He called for support and cooperation of members to make the exercise hitch – free, noting that the success of the local government and state congresses were largely dependant on the outcome of the wards congresses.

“We assure you of commitment of the party to conduct transparent, peaceful wards congresses devoid of manipulation or imposition. We must put aside all differences and collectively work for overall success of the exercise because our victory in 2019 begins with the party congresses, ” Nwachukwu said.

The chairman charged party leaders and stakeholders to ensure that the outcome and integrity of the exercise was not compromised in their various wards.

He told the committee members that adequate security arrangements had been put in place to ensure their safety and the safety of other party faithful during the exercise.

He said: “Mr chairman, we want to assure you that the congress in Ebonyi will be the most peaceful and transparent, and that we are prepared for the exercise.

“We want to assure you that all hands will be on deck to achieve a resounding success in the exercise and put enemies of the party to shame. We welcome you on behalf of the party to Ebonyi, Salt of the Nation, and we assure you of adequate security.”

The chairman of the electoral committee, Chief Nicolas Adekunle – Ajayi, who spoke commended the unity and peace existing in the Ebonyi chapter of APC.

He assured that the congresses in the state would be peaceful, transparent and credible.

He said that participation in the exercise was open only to APC card-carrying members, adding that every aspirant was entitled to his or her aspiration.

Adekunle-Ajayi said that he would ensure that every eligible aspirant who had met the guidelines, paid nomination fee would collect his or her nomination form.

“The nomination forms are with the party chairman, we have extra forms and we assure you that we will ensure that every eligible aspirant who has paid for the nomination form will be given form.

“We are going to make the exercise so fair and transparent, so that at the end of the day everybody will be happy, we demand that you make the exercise easy for us. If we get it right between this morning and the next one week, be sure we are winning Ebonyi by 70 per cent of declared votes.

“But we must get it right, we must do what is right on this assignment, we call for your cooperation and we will do it to the satisfaction of the majority of the party faithful”, he said.

The congress is expected to commence simultaneously in the 171 wards across the state and will hold at the respective ward party secretariats. (NAN)