APC assembles Presidential Election Petition Legal Team

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday in Abuja, assembled a team of highly qualified and experienced lawyers to represent it at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

According to a statement by Ahmad El-Marzuq, APC

National Legal Adviser, the team comprised legal luminaries with vast experience in election petition matters, constitutional law, and litigation.

He said the legal team, consisting of 13 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), was led by Prince Lateef Fagbemi, a renowned lawyer.

El-Marzuq said Fagbemi had successfully handled various high-profile election matters and other landmark cases.

He expressed confidence that the legal team possesses requisite expertise and experience to ensure a successful outcome for the APC in the Presidential Election Petition matters.

The APC National Legal Adviser urged the party’s members to support the team in its effort to defend the will and mandate of the people at the Feb. 25 presidential election.

He also called on all parties involved to conduct themselves with utmost professionalism and respect for the rule of law throughout the legal process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the full list of the Legal team is as follows:

1. Lateef Fagbemi (Lead Counsel)

2.Ahmad El-Marzuq (Life Bencher)

3. Sam Ologunorisa

4.Rotimi Oguneso

5. Olabisi Syebo

6.Gbotega Oyewole

7.Muritala Abdulrasheed

8.Aliyu Saiki

9.Tajudeen Oladoja

10.Pius Akubo

11.Oluseye Opasanya

12.Suraju Saida

13.Kazeem Adeniyi

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate and Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party candidate who were defeated at the polls, have currently challenged the outcome of the election in court, alleging electoral fraud.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sen. Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential Candidate, as winner of the election with

8, 794,726 votes.

Abubakar, Tinubu’s closest rival, got 6, 984, 520 votes while Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party polled 6,101, 533 at the election, according to INEC. (NAN)