APC approves Zoning Committee, ahead of National Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved a zoning committee, ahead of the March 26 National Convention.

Sen. John Akpanudodehe, the National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.



Akpanudodehe said that Gov. AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak of Kwara would head the committee which has Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Chairman.



He named other members to include Mrs Nkem Okeke, the Anambra Deputy Governor who would serve the Secretary, as well as Prof. Etim Nyong, Alhaji Mustapha Salihu, Sen. Teslim Folarin and Alhaji Sadeeq Sule-Iko Sami.



Akpankudohede said the committee was expected to submit its report to the APC leadership on Monday, March 7.(NAN)

