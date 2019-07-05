APC approves indirect primaries to elect Kogi governorship candidate

#TrackNigeria- The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved Indirect Primaries to elect the Party’s candidate for the forthcoming Kogi Governorship election.

National Publicity Secretary ,Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said in statement that

the approval was given after a meeting of the NWC on Friday where a formal request from the Kogi State executive and stakeholders in preference for the Indirect Primary was considered and deliberated on.

He recalled that the APC Constitution which was reemphasized by a decision of National Executive Committee (NEC) provides for three mode of primary election to elect Party candidates – Indirect, Direct Primaries and consensus – depending on the peculiarities of the state and preferences of the stakeholders in respective elections.

Meanwhile, the Party’s timetable for the sales of forms and conduct of primaries will be announced in due course, the spokesman said.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

