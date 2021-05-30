APC appoints Yahaya Bello, others to reconcile aggrieved FCT members

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Gov. Yahaya Bello, of Kogi as the chairman of a seven-man to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

This was announced in the letter of appointment signed by the National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention (CECPC) Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, and made available to newsmen on Sunday .

The seven-man will meet to reconcile aggrieved members in the Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the Area Councils .

The letter also named Nasarawa State Gov. Abdullahi Sule, as member of the committee while Mr Olaide Akinremi would as its secretary.

Other members of the committee Sen. Ahmed Yusuf, Dr James Lalu, Mr Cletus Dick and Mr Uche Ogah.

According to the letter, the Yahaya Bello-led committee is expected to reconcile fractions of the party in the FCT in line with the provisions of APC Constitution and template the reconciliation and mobilisation committee.

“Following the processes of nomination of our party’s candidates the forthcoming FCT Area Council .

“The of the CECPC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, has approved the constitution of a reconciliation committee,” the letter said.

It added that the committee was to take practical steps to reconciliate all aggrieved persons and issues on time a satisfactory outcome in the forthcoming FCT Area Council .

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FCT council elections is slated for 2022.(NAN)

