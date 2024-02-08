APC appoints Omakolo as acting Benue Chairman

The Benue chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed

Mr Benjamin Omakolo, as its acting chairman, pending the outcome of the court case against Mr Austin Agada, the suspended chairman.



Gov. Hyacinth Alia stated this when he addressed stakeholders at the Government House, Markudi on Thursday.

Alia said that the suspension of Agada had created a vacuum in the State Working Committee of the party

He said that his suspension by his Ehaje ward 1 leadership which was later followed by a court injunction, was worrisome.



Alia said that the State Executive Committee of the party had endorsed the appointment of Omakolo as the acting chairman, pending the determination of the court case against Agada.

He called on all party faithful to support Omakolo, as he assumed as the acting APC chairman.



Earlier, the State APC Organising Secretary, Mr James Ornguga, said the party was in disarray following the suspension of Agada as the chairman.

He said that Alia as the leader of the party had the constitutional power to preside over the meeting to appoint a replacement.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Aondona Dajoh, urged the entire APC family in the state to support the acting chairman to succeed.

Mr Dajoh stated that the entire 20 APC lawmakers at the State House of Assembly were in support of appointing a replacement for Agada.

In his acceptance speech, Omakolo promised to unite the party and strategically placed it in a position to win more election in the future. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Antswen

