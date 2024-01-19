APC applauds Supreme Court judgements in six governorship election petitions

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded the Supreme Court decisions in election petitions challenging the outcome of 2023 governorship elections in six states

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded the Supreme Court decisions in election petitions challenging the outcome of 2023 governorship elections in six states

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Morka noted that the Apex Court has affirmed APC’s gubernatorial mandates in Gombe, Ogun, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Kebbi states.

He however noted that in Delta State, the court decided in favour of the opposition.

He therefore noted that despite the outcome of the Supreme Court judgements, all stakeholders in the contest should submit to the dictates of the rule of law and constitutional order.

He stated,”The All Progressives Congress (APC) welcomes today’s Supreme Court decisions in election petitions challenging the outcome of 2023 governorship elections in six states.

“The apex court affirmed APC’s gubernatorial mandates in Gombe, Ogun, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Kebbi states. In Delta State, the court decided in favour of the opposition.

“In every contest, you win some and lose some but we must all continue to submit to the dictates of the rule of law and constitutional order.

“We congratulate the winners, particularly our Governors, Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Uba Sani (Kaduna) and Nasir Idris (Kebbi).”

He urged all stakeholders to remain calm and peaceful.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

