APC alleges plan to sabotage its Campaign launch in Delta

By Edeki Igafe

The Delta All Progressives Congress (APC), Campaign Organisation, says it has uncovered plans to close all entry routes to Warri Township Stadium, ahead of its Nov. 19 Campaign launch, to present supporters from attending.



Mr Ima Niboro, the Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Campaign Organisation, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Warri.



“Information reaching us indicates that Dr Michael Tidi, the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area has given an order closing routes leading to the Warri Township Stadium with effect from Nov. 14 through Nov. 28.



“The closed routes include Ubeji Roundabout, Okere Square and the Edjeba Community Road from SPDC Gate.



“He did not give any sensible reason for the closure but went ahead to provide very difficult ‘alternative routes’ such as Elizabeth Close for Ubeji Roundabout users, Eboh Road for Okere Square and DBS Warri route for Edjeba Community Road users.

“Delta APC Campaign Organisation views the action of the Warri South Local Government Council Chairman as an attempt to sabotage the flag off of the Presidential and Gubernatorial campaigns of the party by PDP in the state,” he said.



Niboro added:“Faced with it’s dismal performance in governance, the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration has clearly seen that their mis governance portends a coming electoral disaster at the polls next year.

“So they have resorted to wickedness, illegality and every dubious means possible to thwart their inevitable rout.”

He said that APC was strong, resilient in the state and capable of submounting any hurdle put in place by Okowa-led government.



“The Campaign Organisation is determined to vacate the closure order, and while at it, alternative routes of accessing the stadium on the flag off day shall be secured and communicated to our thronging members and supporters,”Niboro said.



He appealed to the teeming members of the party to remain law abiding and follow the instructions that would be released on the alternative routes to the stadium.

Responding, Tidi through his media aide, Mr Francis Sadhere said the allegation was untrue.



“At no time did the council close routes leading to the Warri Township Stadium as claimed by the APC in the state. The Council has never ordered the closure of any route leading to the Stadium.



“For the avoidance of doubt, roads temporarily closed by the Warri South are: the Ubeji Roundabout, Okere Square, and Edjeba Community Road from SPDC Gate.



“Those who are familiar with Warri know that the roads mentioned above have nothing to do with routes leading to the Warri Township Stadium.



“APC should come out and embark on their campaigns and stop looking for every opportunity to attack PDP in the state,” he said.(NAN)

