APC: Alia tasks Ganduje on national, party unity

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has urged the newly- sworn in National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, to work assiduously towards enhancing unity among members of the party across the country.

Alia made the call while answering questions from State House Correspondents shortly after he paid homage to the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa, on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ganduje, who is the immediate past governor of Kano State, emerged as the national chairman of the APC at the end of the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party on Wednesday in Abuja.

The governor also emphasised the need for Ganduje and the new National Secretary of the party, Ajibola Bashir, to promote national unity in the country.

“We came for last night’s APC caucus meeting and then today we had the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. National issues were tabled and unanimously we elected the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the party as well.

“And these are all faithful servants of the party and the nation. So, we are so pleased at what we all arrived at. We call on them to work for the unity of the party, unity of the nation, and to continue the hard work that was done in the past.

“We need continuity. We have this regime of Renewed Hope. We all have to make our nation continually great. And it’s nothing less that is expected of the new leadership,” he said.

On his visit to the Vice President, Alia said that Shettima had been very supportive of Benue State.

“I came to the villa to pay homage to the Vice President, who has been very supportive of Benue State, he has a very good passion for the state. He (Shettima) is someone who is leading in Agriculture as well.

“Remember, Benue State is the food basket of the nation. So we need everyone with the thinking and actions that can help us to move from grass to grace in terms of food, food security and basic state security, ” he said. (NAN)

