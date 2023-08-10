APC advises Zamfara Govt. to focus on security

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed concern over the current security situation in the state and has advised Gov. Dauda Lawal to focus on addressing the challenges.

The advice is contained in a statement issued by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris, in Gusau on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the party is deeply concerned with the incessant attacks on innocent citizens and communities in the state.

“We noticed that the killing of innocent citizens has become rampant in the state.

“Recently, bandits attacked a Divisional Police Station in Bungudu Local Government Area (LGA) and killed a policeman.

“The bandits also attacked Kwatarkwashi Village, killing scores (of people) as reported by many media outlets”, he stated in the release.

Idris noted that weeks ago some policemen were killed in the same Bungudu LGA and some other citizens were killed at Boko Village in Zurmi LGA.

“Other attacks were launched by bandits in Mada, Wonaka, Ruwanbore in Gusau LGA.

“Communities in Bukkuyum and Anka LGAs are also facing daily attacks from various groups of bandits”, he noted.

The APC scribe accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration in the state of not taking the security challenge with the seriousness it deserved.

“The APC leadership in the state is wondering why Gov. Dauda Lawal didn’t appoint security aides who will be supervising and coordinating security matters of the state.

“We are advising the governor to appoint security aides that will assist him towards addressing the security situation in the state.

“On behalf of the state APC leadership and the entire members of the party we condoled with families of the deceased policemen and other innocent citizens who were killed by bandits.

When contacted, Sulaiman Bala, the spokesperson to the governor, said that the lingering security challenges were among the top priorities of the administration.

He called on the APC leadership in the state to stop politicising security issue as it involved the lives of citizens.

The governor’s aide called on the people to continue to support the administration in its bid to address security challenges and move the state forward. (NAN)

