APC adopts direct primary for Kogi governorship election

By Thompson Yamput

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi on Wednesday says the party has adopted the direct mode of primary for the conduct of its governorship primary election ,slated for April 14.

Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, the State APC Chairman, made the disclosure in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

“The National Secretariat of our great party six days ago informed us about Its resolve for us to adopt direct primary during our April 14 governorship primary election, for a candidate to emerge.

“We, as APC loyalists, are very much okay with the party’s decision and we are good to go, ” Bello said.

According to him, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)and all aspirants have been informed of the party’s decision via a letter dated April, 6, and signed by Acting National Chairman, Sen. Abubakar Kyari.

NAN reports that the letter to INEC reads in part: “We refer to our earlier letter dated 25th January, 2023, with reference no: APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/023/191 wherein we notified the commission of the mode of primary election for the conduct of the gubernatorial Primary Election in Kogi State.”

“However, our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reviewed the modalities for the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election in Kogi State and has, therefore, resorted to adopt the DIRECT mode of primary election instead of the Indirect Mode as earlier communicated.

“The date for the conduct of the primary election still remains Friday, April 14.

“Following the above, there shall be a Special Congress to ratify the candidate with the highest number of votes at the Gubernatorial Primary Election in Kogi on April 15,”.

NAN reports that a Federal High Court in Abuja, had on Wednesday nullified the state’s APC delegate list for the purpose of nominating the party’s governorship candidate for the November governorship election.

Justice James Omotosho, had in his judgement on a case filed before him by four aggrieved members of the party in Kogi, voided the ward and local government congresses allegedly conducted on Feb. 7.

The judge voided the congresses on the grounds that they were not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, and the Constitution of the APC. (NAN)