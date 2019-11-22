APC adopts caucus recommendation for reconciliation committee

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted the recommendation of the National Caucus that President Muhammadu Buhari as Leader of the Party, constitutes a National Reconciliation Committee.

The Standing Committee will be empowered to address grieviances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu made available to Newsdiaryonline said the decision was one of the highlights of the APC NEC meeting held on Friday at the Party’s National Secretariat.

In his address, President Muhammadu Buhari declared that he would not seek for a third term in office, having sworn to uphold the Constitution, which provides for two terms.

The President equally charged all APC members, leaders and elected officials to reposition themselves in their respective constituencies so as to sustain the administration’s landmark legacies beyond 2023.

He said history would not be fair to members if the APC collapses after his second term, adding that history will be fair to the APC if the Party remained strong and not only hold the centre but make gains.

All APC members were also admonished to read the party’s constitution and abide by the provisions in it and ensure that they do not take the trust of their constituents for granted.

Buhari further tasked the nation’s elite to search their conscience whether they have been fair to the people, having watched in silence the frittering of the country’s resources during the 16-years inglorious reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He assured that the APC-led Federal Government would not relent in providing the enabling environment for Nigerians to thrive by continuously investing massively in the country’s infrastructural renewal in the road, rail and power sectors.

The APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole gave a scorecard of the Party’s performances after the 2019 elections which saw the party win the presidential election, majority governorship elections and National/State Assembly seats.

The National Chairman congratulated members on the Party’s victory during the recent governorship election in Bayelsa and Kogi states.