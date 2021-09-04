APC Ado-Ekiti installs consensus executives

Delegates at the APC Ado Local Government in Ekiti State on Saturday affirmed 26 executive members to pilot its affairs for the next four years.

Rather than going for proper election, the delegates opted for consensus candidates to fill the party’s executive positions.

Leader of the three-man Local Government Congress Committee, Mr Olusola Amonimo called the names of the executives, while delegates affirmed them.

Speaking with newsmen after the affirmation, APC chieftain in the area, Mr Ademola Adetola, described the exercise as peaceful.

“The positions are supposed to be contested, but as you can see we have just confirmed our 26 executive consensus candidates.

“This shows unity and oneness among us in Ado local government. As you can see our people are jubilating; no rancour, no crisis, the exercise is peaceful,’’ he said.

Two other delegates expressed joy that the exercise was peaceful and rancour-free. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...