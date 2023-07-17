APC: Acting chairman confirms Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation

By Yohana Samson

The All Progressives Congress, APC has confirmed the sudden resignation of its National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The former chairman’s resignation was confirmed by Senator Abubakar Kyari, while addressing reporters in Abuja as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

Senator Kyari, said he took over the reins of the party’s leadership following the sudden resignation of the Chairman and Secretary of the party, Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore respectively.

Kyari said this at a media briefing after an emergency meeting of the party’s National Working Committee, at the party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Monday.

Until his appointment, Kyari was the Deputy National Chairman (North). He was elevated to the position of Ag. National Chairman in accordance with the party’s constitution.

In his address at the media briefing, Kyari said, “As members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), we are here to address you to the happenings and recent developments regarding the party.

“The NWC wishes to inform you the resignation of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and that of the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

“And with this development and according to the constitution of the All Progressive Congress, (APC), it is now incumbent on my humble self Senator Abubakar Kyari as a Deputy National Chairman, North to assume the office of the acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“And subsequently also, the Deputy National Secretary, Festus, Fuantar will now assume the office of the acting National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“And with this recent developments in the change of leadership, I will like to inform everybody here that the proposed National Caucus meeting slated for Tuesday, the 18th of July 2023 and the National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for Wednesday night is July 2023 are hereby been postponed.

“And this postponement will not be indefinite but a new date will be communicated in the near future.”

He further explained that the resignation by the two former party officials were voluntary.

According to him, he would not want to speculate on the reason behind their actions but promised to make it public when it becomes available in the course of time.

“At this point, the individuals have resigned voluntarily and that is what is available at this moment. Reasons for resignations will be made to you in the near future,” the Ag. National Chairman added.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

