APC Abia guber aspirant promises visionary, purposeful leadership

Chief Daniel Eke, one of the Abia governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured of a visionary and purposeful leadership if elected in 2023 poll.



Eke said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja shortly after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the state’s governorship election in 2023.

He said that the state required a well-educated and experienced person who has the necessary exposure to turn around its fortunes.



Eke decried the level of filthiness in the state, especially in Aba its commercial nerve, promising to put in place a mechanism to process the state waste into wealth if elected as governor in 2023.



“Am bringing in visionary and purposeful leadership and thinking outside the box for Abia. Enough of the decadence in Abia, we are bringing in change, solid and uncompromised change to the people of the state.

“The people of Abia are tired of what is currently going on in the state, they need a new leadership style.



“They need a fresh person with solid education that has not been part of the decadence in the state to bring fresh perspective to it and help solve its challenges.



“We have a lot of problems in Abia, such as filthiness and lots of trash, though people look at trash as dirt, I look at it as money,” Eke said.

He promised to recycle trash in the state to make money and ensure good governance and accountability.

The aspirants said his administration would clean up the state and make it one of the cleanest in the country.



He promised to build roads that would endure the test of time and drive the economy for the development of the state.

Eke described the large number of presidential aspirants for the APC presidential race, as the beauty of democracy adding that the more the merrier.

“Democracy is a game of numbers; everybody should participate, if they are 100 aspirants, beautiful, the more the merrier, because the best person will emerge at the end of the day.

“It is democracy and you can’t restrict anybody, if you do, it is no more democracy, it has to be left open,” he said

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

