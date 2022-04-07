Apapa Customs command generates N264.53bn in Q1

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Area Command, has generated N264.53bn in the first quarter of the year.

Comptroller Malanta Yusuf of the Apapa command made this known during a media conference in Lagos on Thursday.

He said that the command was given a target of N70 billion monthly, amounting to N210 billion for the period under review.

According to Yusuf, the revenue generated shows an increase of N104 billion on the N159 billion collected in the corresponding months of the year 2021.

“This represents an increase of 65.7 per cent in revenue collection.

“This feat was made possible because of our officers’ creativity and leveraging the service Information Technology platform to ensure all revenue leakages have been mitigated.

“This is as well as sustaining the level of compliance by the importers/stakeholders in the clearance value chain,” he said.

Yusuf said that in the period under review, as regards anti-smuggling, the command recorded 46 seizures of various items with a duty paid value of N1,142,876,606.00.

He said that this was against 28 seizures made in the corresponding months of the year 2021.

“Anti-smuggling activities have been a matter of central concern in the command, particularly with the activities of recalcitrant traders who are always looking for ways to undermine our system.

“The enforcement unit has been strengthened through strict monitoring, enhanced collaboration and sharing of credible intelligence with relevant government agencies to suppress smuggling activities to its barest minimum,” he said.

Yusuf said that the seizures include unregistered medicaments such as tramadol and codeine syrup, unprocessed wood, used clothing, footwear, foreign parboiled rice and other sundry items that fall under prohibition list.

He said that these importations are in clear contravention of sections 46 and 47 of Customs and Excise Management Act, CEMA CAP C45 LFN 2004.

The comptroller said that in line with the Federal Government’s efforts to diversify the economy through non-oil export, the command recorded exportation of agricultural goods, mineral resources, steel and others.

He said that for the first quarter of the year, statistics from the export report indicated that goods worth N34.07bn with Free On Board (FOB) value of 87.99 million US dollars were exported.

Yusuf urged stakeholders to join forces with the command and ensure that items on the import/export prohibition list are strictly adhered to.

The comptroller appealed to them to prepare themselves for the emerging realities of customs examination through non intrusive inspection (NII) regime.

“The non-intrusive inspection regime is targeted at increasing volume of cargo inspection, saving cost/clearing time, storing reliable data and images for reference purposes and reducing human contact in the examination of containerised cargoes leading to delay in the clearance time.

“The achievement of the command which earned it letter of commendation by the Comptroller-General of Customs would further strengthen our drive to sustain the tempo and up the ante in discharging our responsibilities,” he said. (NAN)

