AON congratulates Keyamo on appointment as Chairman of BAG  

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has congratulated the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), on his appointment as Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Banjul Accord Group (BAG).

This is contained in a statement signed by the President of AON, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa, and the Vice President, Dr Allen Onyema, on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Keyamo was appointed BAG Chairman on May 22 at the fourth meeting of BAG in Abuja.

BAG is a coalition of seven West African countries committed to the advancement of civil aviation in the sub-region.

According to the statement, the appointment is a testament to the minister’s exceptional leadership, bold reforms and tireless dedication to repositioning Nigeria’s aviation sector.

It added that the appointment showed Nigeria’s growing influence in shaping the future of aviation in Africa and the entire world.

It said that Keyamo had championed far-reaching reforms that revitalised the aviation industry – from championing a revised regulatory framework for leased aircraft insurance, to ensuring Nigeria’s proactive engagement with the global Aviation Working Group.

The statement noted that Keyamo’s efforts had significantly improved investor confidence, aircraft financing options, and ease of doing business for indigenous airline operators.

“Under his stewardship, Nigerian airlines have achieved new milestones, including the historic Lagos-to-London flight by Air Peace.

“Aso Nigeria’s strategic participation at the prestigious Aviation Finance Conference in Dublin has placed the nation firmly on the global aviation map.

“Minister Keyamo’s commitment to safety, efficiency and sustainable growth is evident in his continuous push for infrastructure investment.

“Also, his successful advocacy for the Cape Town Convention’s full implementation has enhanced Nigeria’s international aviation standing.”

According to the statement, AON thanked President Bola Tinubu for visionary leadership and consistent demonstration of exceptional ability to put round pegs in round holes.

“The appointment of Keyamo is proof that when competent hands are entrusted with responsibility, the results speak for themselves.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria’s aviation industry is experiencing a golden era of policy clarity, institutional reforms and global relevance unparalleled in over two decades,” it said.

It said that AON was confident that Keyamo would remain committed to innovation and excellence, as well as dedicated at BAG in advancing regional cooperation and driving sustainable aviation development. (NAN)