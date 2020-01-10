AOCOED lecturers suspend strike, resume work

Striking lecturers at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin, Lagos, have resumed work following the suspension of the monthlong strike called by Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU).

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited the institution on Friday, reports that the lecturers were back in the classrooms teaching students.

In addition, other workers were also seen in their duty posts, signifying the gradual restoration of business at the institution.

NAN reports that COEASU had on Thursday suspended the industrial action it embarked upon on Dec. 10, 2019 to press home some demands.

The demands of the union include; immediate commencement of payment of 53.3 per cent allowances and arrears; N350 million bailout; stable electricity supply and improved internally generated revenue.

AOCOED COEASU Chairman, Mr Ige Ajayi, told NAN in Lagos that the congress appreciated the concern of the Special Adviser on Education concerning their demands after the emergency congress of the union.

“They have commenced the payment of our transport and hazard arrears, at least they have paid 11 months which the payment started December 2019.

“Management of the institution have also started negotiation with the electricity company in order to get constant electricity supply in all the offices and lecture rooms.

“Constant electricity will make the school environment to be conducive for the students and lecturers, especially during hot weather.

“AOCOED management has arranged a place for the school bookshop but has not taken off and they have also started work on 2019 promotion exercise,” Ajayi said.

The COEASU Chairman, however, said that there was nothing yet in place on improving internally generated revenue.

Miss Temitope Jinadu, a 200 level Cultural and Creative Arts student of AOCOED, said she was happy the strike had been suspended.

Another student, Mr Akintunde Adesola, of Computer Education Department, commended Lagos State Government, AOCOED management and the union for reaching an agreement to suspend the strike. (NAN)