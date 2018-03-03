AOC urges NAF officers, men to be combat ready

Air Vice Marshall Sampson Akpasa, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Nigerian Air Force Ground Training Command (GTC), Enugu has urged officers and men of the air force to be combat ready at all times.

Akpasa gave the advice shortly after the 1st Quarter Route March of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel in Enugu on Saturday.

The AOC, who led the route march, which covered a stretch of 10 kilometres, said that fitness of officers and men of NAF was a pre-requisite for successful operations within and outside the country.

He noted that the route march would also enhance the health and agility of officers and men as well as make them flexible to adapt to emergencies.

According to him, a soldier that is not fit cannot perform satisfactorily, especially during emergencies.

“The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has made it mandatory that each of the officers and men of NAF must participate in this exercise.

“The essence is to keep NAF officers and men ready for operational combat at any moment,’’ he said.

The AOC also urged officers and men to be ready for deployment on internal security duties in order to quell insurgency and other forms of criminality.

“It is only a fit soldier that can out run a criminal as well as make tactic maneuvers necessary to nip crime in the bud,’’ he said.

The exercise covered Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Abakaliki roads within Enugu metropolis and lasted for two hours. (NAN)