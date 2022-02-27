Anyim prays for the safety of Nigerians in Ukraine, urges action from FG

By Chimezie Godfrey

Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, presidential aspirant in the 2023 general election has expressed worries over the wellbeing of Nigerians in war-ravaged Ukraine and said he is praying for their safety.

In a statement he personally signed on Sunday evening, the former President of the Senate said he is particularly worried about Nigerians studying in Ukraine who have been trapped in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The presidential aspirant who is a frontliner on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he was happy that the Federal Government (FG) said it was on top of the development and urged the Administration to intervene, at the appropriate time, in the matter by evacuating Nigerians trapped in the crisis before any harm befalls any of them.

The statement titled “Developments in Ukraine” reads: “We are watching with apprehension, the unfolding events in Ukraine.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our citizens residing in Ukraine at these tensed and uncertain moments.



“I join all Nigerians, particularly parents of young people who are studying in Ukraine, in praying for your safety.

“I call on the Nigerian government to watch the developments closely and not to spare any efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of our citizens as quickly as it becomes possible.

“The Federal Government has given assurances that it is abreast with the latest developments and I earnestly urge all our officials, at home and abroad, to rise to the occasion with the sense of urgency it deserves.

“Now is the time to show all our citizens, that our nation cares for every Nigerian in distress; and that we shall spare no efforts to reach out to all law-abiding Nigerians, here and abroad, whenever they are in need”, the statement concluded.

It would be recalled that Russia recently invaded Ukraine complaining that she was uncomfortable with Ukraine’s romance with America and the West especially Ukraine’s reported plan to join the Northern Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

