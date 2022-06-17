Anyim congratulates Okowa on emergence as PDP presidential running mate

Former president of the senate, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim has congratulated Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, on his emergence as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election.

Anyim in a statement he personally signed on Friday in Abuja, described Okowa as a cool-headed gentleman and a brilliant and focused leader.

“I heartily congratulate His Excellency Sen. Okowa, on his emergence as the Vice-Presidential candidate of our great party for the 2023 presidential election.

“Sen Okowa has remained a cool-headed and focused leader who has, over the years, devoted his time and energy to the service of our dear country in various capacities.

“I have no doubt that Sen. Okowa will effectively compliment our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the urgent task of nation building ,” Anyim said.

Okowa was on Thursday announced as the PDP presidential running mate to Abubakar.(NAN)

