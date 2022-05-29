Anyim congratulates Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as PDP presidential candidate

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Aspirant, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, has congratulated former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, for emerging the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Anyim’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Anyim, a former Secretary to Government of the Federation, who also commended the PDP 2022 Special Convention Committee for doing a great job, added that he was proud to have gone through the race to the end.

The presidential aspirant, who scored 14 votes, also appreciated and thanked all those who stood by him throughout the race, especially delegates who voted for him at the primary election.

Anyim, however, said he was disappointed that delegates still voted based on the old primordial sentiment rather than on who had the capacity to solve the burning national issues.

“It appears doubtful if our search for nationhood is yielding any results.”

He, however, assured all his supporters that “we shall continue to stand tall until we birth the Nigeria of our collective dreams.” (NAN)

