Anyaoku, Adesina, others condole with Buhari on death of Abba Kyari

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari has been receiving condolence messages from prominent Nigerians and bodies following the transition of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

“They all expressed shock and sadness at the loss and prayed that Almighty God would console the family of the deceased, the President and the entire nation,’’ the presidential aide revealed.

According to the former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, “Abba Kyari was a true and immeasurably committed patriot who gave all he had in the service of our country, Nigeria.”

The President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, said: “For you personally, Mr President, this is a deeply personal loss… of your close confidant…associate…and friend.

“As the Coronavirus pandemic ravages the world and Africa, may God grant you greater strength and wisdom in our collective battle against this virus.”

On his part, the former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, described Malam Kyari as “a hardworking, loyal and dependable Chief of Staff who discharged his duties with uncommon commitment and diligence.”

From Labour Unions, the former General Secretary of Textile Union and Vice-President, Industrial Global Union, Comrade Issa Aremu, noted “the remarkable statesmanship” of Malam Kyari in promoting diversification and industrialisation in the country.

Aremu also noted that Kyari was a key player in the oil and gas industry.

Writing on behalf of the Governing Council and entire membership of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), the President and Chairman of Council, Tony Agenmonmen, said that Malam Kyari, “served Nigeria with passion, diligence and dedication.”(NAN)