Anyanwutaku resumes in PSC, pledges to move Commission forward

A new Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku has assumed office in the Police Service Commission with a pledge to move the Commission forward.

Dr. Anyanwutaku until her deployment to the Commission was the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture. She took over from Mr. Anietie Donald Etiebet, who was the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary.

The new Permanent Secretary promised to ensure a cordial working relationship between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force adding that the nation does not need any distraction at this time when all hands should be on deck to surmount the prevailing security problems.

Dr. Anyanwutaku said the Commission will continue to promote the effectiveness and efficiency of the Nigeria Police Force within its Constitutional powers to appoint, promote and discipline.

She also pledged to pursue a robust staff welfare programme that will be beneficial to the Staff of the Commission stressing that Staff interest will receive her due attention.

Dr. Anyanwutaku however called for the support and cooperation of the Staff to see to the success of her intended innovative programmes.

Ikechukwu Ani

Head, Press and Public Relations

Thursday, September 22nd 2022

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

