Anya-Ndi-Igbo calls for urgent action to address insecurity in S/East

By Adeyemi Adeleye

A non-partisan organisation with the interest of the Igbo at heart, Anya-Ndi-Igbo, has urged the Federal and state governments to address insecurity in the South East, describing it as becoming unbearable.

The group, committed to peace, security and development of the South East and peaceful co-existence between people of Igbo extract and other nationalities, made this call and gave recommendations in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by the Chairman of its Board Of Trustees, Elder Uma Eleazu; Trustee, Prof. Ihechukwu Madubuike -President, Engr Chris Okoye; Deputy President, Abraham Nwankwo and Secretary -Sir Okey Nwadinobi.

Other signatories are the Chairman, Security Committee, Major General Nick Rogers; Representative of Women Groups, Nnedinso Ogaziechi; and Chairman, Media and Strategic Communications, Mr Ikechukwu Amaechi.

The group said the framers of Nigerian Constitution starting from the 1999 constitution to the last amendment, foresaw today, hence their provision of the primary duty of government as protection of lives and property.

According to them , it is, therefore, the inalienable right and entitlement of every Nigerian to benefit from the primary duty of government to protect lives and property.

“In recent years and particularly in the past three years, the scale and depth of insecurity in the South East have become unbearable.

“Terrorist-type invasions accompanied by massacre and sacking of entire communities, which are hardly countered by Federal and states governments have become a common feature of the region.

“Other types of merchants of crime, violence and torture have joined the rampage, thereby creating hell on earth for residents and travellers in the region.

“Anya -Ndi-Igbo condemns the havoc being wrecked on South East states by the existence of non-state actors in the region, under different guises, acronyms and for other reasons,” it said.

According to it, only organisations that exist by relevant laws and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should engage in law enforcement.

“The objective is to make the South East safe, not only for Igbos but also attractive for people from other parts of the country to choose to live in,” it added.

It advised South-East governors to go the extra mile in addressing security challenges and make security the topmost priority of their administration, in order to reverse the current ugly trend.

The group said the governors should use all legitimate powers to stabilise and secure their states from further descent into chaos and work with Federal authorities to restore normalcy.

It said: “We encourage the Federal Government to open their doors for engagement and dialogue with all ‘Agitation Groups’ as a way of understanding what the issues are and to resolve the genuine cases.

“We request the Federal Government to put all relevant measures in place to ensure that there is peace and Nigerians are protected as they come out to vote in 2023.

” All hands must be on deck to ensure that the right things are done. We appeal to the commanders of the armed forces to collaborate with other state actors to work in synergy to maintain law and order.”

According to it, an insecure nation is a threat to all, affects the general well-being and scares away region’s financially strong diaspora community as well as genuine investors.

The group reiterated committment to peace, security and development of ‘tne South East, and to peaceful co-existence between Igbos and other nationalities.

It urged all communities in collaboration with the state governments and the Nigeria Police Force to revive and strengthen their customary methods of protecting their communities to safeguard themselves on a continuing basis.

“We request the Association of Igbo Town Unions (ASITU) to coordinate the implementation in the spirit of their continued selfless contribution to the welfare of South East.

“We plead with our revered Ecclesiastical fathers and traditional authorities to bless and support these efforts,” he said.

It reminded the five governors of the South East states not to abandon their responsibility but to use their constitutional powers “to do the needful, as the governments of Benue, Rivers and South Western states have done to arrest insecurity in their respective territories.

“Governors in the South East should use their membership of the Nigeria Police Council to demand changes to increase the operational efficiency of the police.

“South East state governments should enlarge their Ministries of Justice by adding Internal Security to their mandate.

“The internal security desk should cooperate with the police and other security agencies to agree on approaches to solving the security problems in the region,” it said.

The group added that coroners should be appointed and properly equipped in every Magisterial District in the South East.

It said that the coroners should take up all cases of alleged unlawful killings.

“All sudden deaths must be fully accounted for by the coroner. Coroners’ inquests, properly conducted, will increase justice system visibility and transparency, thereby winning public confidence.”

According to it, the group calls on all the sons and daughters of ‘Igbo land to think about creative and constructive ways of reversing the prevailing security, economic and political challenges in the South East as a solemn duty.

It said that it was not time for ambivalence or complicit silence.

“We will succeed once we resolve to rise to the challenges before us.

“This current generation must also rise up and face the current challenges and effectively defeat them and triumph or fail and go down in infamy as a generation that lost its ancestral heritage. God forbid!” (NAN)