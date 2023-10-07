Anxiety, pressure as military arrests thugs with assault rifles in Kogi

File copy of military in action

There are fears that five thugs disarmed and arrested by a Task Force of the Nigerian Army in Ayingba, Dekina LGA of Kogi State this Saturday may be released due pressures coming from above.

Faruk Adejoh-Audu, Director , Communications Muri/Sam Gubernatorial Campaign Organization who disclosed this in a statement said

the known thugs were arrested around the Unity Square in Ayingba while exchanging fire with rival gangs in the town.

According to Adejoh-Audu, the sustained gunfire was said to have attracted the military task force made up mostly of the Army and some Navy personnel who quickly sealed off the area.

“In a mop-up operation that lasted over one hour between 2:00pm to 3:20pm the task force was able to capture five of about 12 armed thugs who were driving in two Toyota Sienna Bus.

“The soldiers shackled the armed thugs after disarming them and then impounded the two Sienna Buses with Ododo 2023 illegally written on the space for registration numbers.

He added, that Muri/Sam Campaign Organization has reliably learnt that (a top politician in the state) was making desperate contacts to set the thugs free.

A top official of Dekina LGA, was seen driving behind the convoy of military vehicles conveying the disarmed thugs obviously to receive them if the pressures on the military hierarchy succeeds and the hoodlums are released, the statement alleged.

“We are calling on the Nigerian Army with their reputation for professionalism to resist the pressure to set these enemy combatants free to harm the Kogi Public.

We plead with the Federal Government to ensure that these dangerous bandits are not unleashed to kill and maim our people in imminent November 11 [2023] Governorship Elections.

“So far the bandits are still in the custody of the military . We are monitoring developments and we shall keep the public posted”, the statement said.

