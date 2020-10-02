Anxiety over detention of Kogi traditional ruler, others 

Share the news













Fresh reports from Lokoja, Kogi state capital indicate that Alhaji Nasiru Momoh,a second class traditional ruler in Adavi LGA, and many other prominent people from the same council area have been arrested. It is believed they are being held at the state CID in Lokoja.

The traditional ruler who is the Asema Uka (Otumi – Ajoko), along with others were picked up for supporting an All Progressive Congress chairmanship aspirant.

It is believed that they were arrested because the candidate they are supporting does not have the backing of the governor Yahaya Bello.

Newsdiaryonline however learnt that the traditional ruler and those equally arrested have merely chosen to respect the time honoured rotation arrangement in the area.

It was further learnt that he State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC ) has slated the council election poll for December 12.

A top official of government is accused of ordering the detention.Those affected were believed to have been invited for a meeting Tuesday, but they have since then been detained without being charged to court.

Those in detention include the immediate past chairman of the council, Alh Ajoge Enesi, another APC stalwart, Major Abdullahi Aliyu(retd) , the youth leader among others.

It was learnt that council poll has become a source of crisis within the ruling party, APC, which is accused of only giving forms to those believed to be anointed by the governor.

Party stakeholders point to the fact imposition of candidates caused serious crises in Dekina, Mopamuro, Kabba-Bunu among other councils in the state.

The police public relations officer, Willy Aya was not available to speak on the matter.However, a police source said “the detention is an order from above’.

