Anxiety over detention of Kogi traditional ruler, others 

Fresh reports from Lokoja, Kogi state capital indicate that Alhaji Nasiru Momoh,a second class traditional ruler in  Adavi LGA, and  many  other prominent people from the same council area  have been arrested. It is believed  they are being held  at the state CID in  Lokoja.
The traditional ruler who is the  Asema Uka (Otumi – Ajoko), along with others  were picked up  for  supporting an All Progressive Congress chairmanship aspirant.
It is believed that they were arrested because the candidate they are supporting does not have the  backing of the governor Yahaya Bello.
Newsdiaryonline however learnt that the traditional ruler and those equally arrested have merely chosen to respect the time honoured rotation arrangement in the area.
It was further learnt that he  State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC ) has slated the council election  poll for December 12.
A top official of government is accused of ordering the detention.Those affected were believed to have been invited for a meeting Tuesday, but they have  since then been detained without being charged to court.
Those in detention include the immediate past chairman of the council, Alh Ajoge Enesi, another APC stalwart, Major Abdullahi Aliyu(retd) , the youth leader among others.
It was learnt that  council poll has become a source of crisis within the ruling party, APC, which is accused of only  giving forms to those believed to be anointed by the governor.
Party stakeholders point to the fact  imposition of candidates caused serious crises in Dekina, Mopamuro, Kabba-Bunu among other councils in the state.
The police public relations officer, Willy Aya was not available to speak on the matter.However, a  police source  said “the detention is an order from above’.

