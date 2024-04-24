Anxiety, intrigues as Governor drops bombshell, dethrones, reinstates traditional rulers in Sokoto

By Danlami Nmodu

There was anxiety Wednesday morning in Sokoto State over the latest move by Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto which resulted in the dethronement and reinstatement of some key traditional rulers in the state.

A statement made available to NEWSDIARYONLINE and signed by Abubakar Bawa, Press Secretary to Sokoto State Governor listed various offences bordering on “insubordination, aiding Insecurity. Land racketeering, conversion of public properties for personal use,

and in the overriding public interest” among the reasons for the governor’s action.

Announcing what has been described by close watchers as a bombshell or intriguing move, the governor’s media aide said, “His Excellency the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, PhD, FCNA has approved the implementation of the recommendations made by the committee set up to review the appointments of Traditional rulers, Renaming of Tertiary institutions and the Dissolution of Governing boards of State Parastatals other than the Statutory bodies.

“The recommendations are as follows;

That the district heads of Tsaki and Asara are to retain their

positions.

“That the cases involving District Heads of Isa, Kuchi, Kilgori and Gagi have been recommended for further investigations.

” Alh.Sama’ila Abdulkadir Mujeli is to return to his former post as Sarkin Rafin Gumbi.

“The District heads of Binji and Sabon Birni are here by transferred to Gatawa and Bunkari Districts respectively.

“That nine (9) District Heads namely; Unguwar Lalle, Yabo, Wamakko, Tulluwa, Illela, Dogon Daji, Kebbe, Alkammu, and

Giyawa are hereby relieved of their appointments, for various offences bordering on insubordination, aiding Insecurity. Land racketeering, conversion of public properties for personal use, and in the overriding public interest.

“Similarly, six (6) District Heads namely; Marafan Tangaza.Sarkin Gabas Kalambaina, Bunun Gongono, Sarkin Kudun Yar Tsakkuwa, Sarkin Tambuwal and Sarkin Yamman Torankawa are hereby dropped for the

haphazard and unprocedural processes in their appointments by the immediate past administration as well as their total rejection by their subjects.

“Furthermore, the following Seven (7) District Heads have been retained and should therefore resume duty in their respective Districts. They are;Alh. Aliyu Abubakar lII Ciroman Sokoto;Alh. Ibrahim Dasuki Moh’d Maccido,Barayar Zaki; Alh.Abubakar Buhari Salame, Sarkin Arewan Salame; Alh.Aminu Aliyu Bello,Sarkin Yamman Balle; Alh. Mahmud Shehu Yabo,Sarkin Gabas Dandin

Mahe;Alh. Muntari Muhammad Tukur Ambarura,Sarkin Gabas Ambarura and Malam Isah Aliyu Rarah,Sarkin Gabas Rarah

“The re-instatement and dethronement are with immediate effect.”

Despite the official reasons, sources in Sokoto have shared divergent views with NEWSDIARYONLINE on the governor’s move.Some critical observers feel it was an attempt to actually deal with the immediate past Governor Aminu Tambuwal who appointed some of these rulers before leaving office.

One source also told NEWSDIARYONLINE that the fact that some Kingmakers in Sokoto Emirate Council were affected may be an indication that the Sultan may be the target.He drew attention to a recent social media video about a dramatic scene at a Eid Praying ground in Sokoto.

However another Sokoto insider dismissed insinuations that Sultan may be the target as untrue.”No, no, the Sultan is not the target”. This source told NEWSDIARYONLINE pointedly that it was Tambuwal who created the mess.He waited till the last minute to appoint traditional rulers in controversial circumstances.That is what the governor is trying to correct.The insider also referred to allegations that some of those dethroned have allegedly been accused of sabotaging the security of the state.He added, Tambuwal even appointed Permanent Secretaries in his last days in power, the source noted.

The implication is that there may be alot more moves in the days ahead by the governor, as insiders and citizens watch with bated breath.