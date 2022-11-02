Anxiety in Edo as Police confirm 10 corpses found along Lagos – Abuja Road

Ten unidentified corpses have been discovered between Ibillo – Lampese along the Lagos – Abuja Road in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state.This development has been confirmed by the Edo State Police Command.

Earlier, reports said some bodies were first discovered by farmers early in the morning on their way to the farm around 7:30 am Tuesday and reportedly alerted members of the vigilante group, who were said to have combed the area and only to discover more bodies numbering ten.

A resident in the area, Comrade Victor Arogunyo who reportedly confirmed the incident said the police were contacted and with the support from the medical personnel at the General Hospital Ibillo, the bodies were evacuated to the morgue.

He said “This morning, I got a call that our farmers who were going to the farm saw some dead bodies that littered on the sides of the road around 7:30 in the morning, I rushed there and actually found out that it was true. Immediately we got in touch with the police and eventually we found ten dead bodies. The corpses seem to be fresh because blood was coming out of the mouths of about two or three of them but there were no signs of gunshots because the police who came tried to check signs of gunshots which they couldn’t find. Together with the general hospital in Ibillo, the police, the civil defence and hunters ,we removed the dead bodies from the bushes and they have been deposited at the General Hospital in Ibillo. The incident happened between Lampese and Ibillo on the Lagos – Abuja Expressway”

When contacted for comment, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor confirmed the incident but said an official statement would be released “I just spoke to the DPO, Ibillo Division and he is going to send us a detailed information and the police will react officially but he said they were ten male bodies, no female that were found.”

The police inEdo eventually issued a statement where the Command Tuesday said they found the corpses of 10 men along the Lagos-Abuja Road in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area.

The Edo Police Command’s spokesman Chidi Nwabuzor said in a statement: “This is to inform the general public that through a credible intelligence the Operatives of Ibillo Divisional Headquarters of Edo State Police Command in collaboration with the Vigilantes group and the Hunters today, Tuesday, 1st of November, 2022 at about 1100hrs, discovered ten male dead bodies along a bush path by Ibillo- Lampese Road, Lagos – Abuja Expressway.

“The Divisional Police Officer Ibillo Division, Ibillo, Edo State revealed that while he was in his office he received the information that some dead bodies were sighted at the aforementioned location and immediately he mobilised his Operatives, Vigilantes group and the Hunters to the scene where they met the ten male dead bodies between the ages of twenty-three to twenty-five years.”

