Anxiety in Bauchi as people await result of coronavirus test conducted on Gov.Bala Mohammed

Anxiety has gripped the people of Bauchi state as they await the outcome of the coronavirus test conducted on the state governor, Bala Mohammed.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had announced on Monday (yesterday) that he was isolating himself following contacts with Mohammed Atiku, son to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku’s son had tested positive to the dreaded corona virus and the Bauchi governor and some members of his entourage had made contacts with him abode a plane in Lagos .

Bauchi state Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliya Maigoro, is expected to give update Tuesday (today) on the outcome of the test conducted on the blood sample of the governor.

NAN observed that the issue had dominated discussions among the people of the state, just as most of them prayed fervently that the outcome of the test would be heartwarming.

Meanwhile, Bauchi state government said on Monday night that it had yet to record any case of canoravirus in the state, just as it awaited outcome of test conducted on Gov. Bala Mohammed.

Giving update on the situation in the state, Commissioner for Health, Maigoro, said in Bauchi that officials of the ministry had over the weekend, trailed an indigene of the state who returned from Central Africa and conducted test on him which proved negative.

He said the state government had established four holding centers in various locations of the state in preparation for any eventuality.

Maigoro named Toro, Azare, Bauchi Specialists Hospitals and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, as centres to handle any threat by the scourge.

He said that the state has also established a special centre at ATBUTH, Bauchi, for renal dialysis usually associated with the disease.(NAN)