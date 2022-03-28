Anxiety as terrorists attack Abuja-Kaduna train

There was anxiety Monday Monday evening as terrorists attacked Abuja – Kaduna train.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State confirmed the attack in a statement.

Aruwan however said troops eventually secured the train which was trapped by terrorists.

According to the Commissioner, “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that the military has secured the Kaduna bound train from Abuja trapped by terrorists.

“The Kaduna State Government received multiple reports of an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train service at around Kateri-Rijana general areas.

Aruwan revealed that “Relevant action agencies were urgently contacted, and robust deployments of personnel were swiftly made to the area to secure the passengers on board.

“Efforts are ongoing to convey the passengers from the location and others that sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals for urgent medical attention.

“The Government of Kaduna State will be liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers’ manifest for efficient tracking.

“This is to acquire an accurate inventory of all passengers and their actual status.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i who has been in constant touch with the security forces, commended them for their prompt response, and thanked them for successfully securing the train and passengers on board.

“Security forces continue to comb the general area in additional rescue efforts,” the statement concludes.

This development compounds the problem of travellers between Abuja and Kaduna. Many had abandoned the Abuja – Kaduna Road due to kidnapping, and resorted to the railways.

