Anxiety as NECO withholds results of 70,000 Kano Students

By Mahmoud Ndagi, Kano

No fewer than 70,000 candidates who sat for the October/November 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in Kano State, are yet to gain access to their results due to the alleged failure of the state government to pay their registration fees.

Recall that the Kano state government had in August 2020 announced that it had approved the release of N489.25 million to sponsor candidates for the registration of NECO and other examinations. Also, in December 2020 it approved N32m for registration of disabled, indigent candidates.

A survey conducted by Newsdiaryonline revealed that there is anxiety that majority of the candidatee who sat for the NECO exams may miss University Post UTME required for entry into tertiary institutions.

The National Examinations Council (NECO), had released results of 1,209,992 candidates that wrote the examination across the country, with a total of 894,101 candidates scoring credit in English and Mathematics.

According to reports, the Kano state government was yet to pay the registration fees of candidates it had sponsored for the exams, running into millions of naira. The examination body said it will not release the results of the affected candidates until payment is made.