Anti-thuggery committee demolishes APC campaign office in Zamfara

By Shuaib sadiq

The Zamfara anti-thuggery committee on Sunday expressed its determination to rid the state of political thuggery and other antisocial vices.

Chairman of the committee, Bello Bakyasuwa, gave the assurance in an interview with reporters in Gusau on Sunday.

He spoke shortly after operatives of the committee demolished a campaign office of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) where groups of youth, alleged to be thugs, use as a hideout to commit crime.

Bakyasuwa said that those occupying the campaign office were allegedly involved in criminal activities and indecent acts, including social vices that was not acceptable to the society.

According to him, the committee’s action followed intelligence made available that occupants of the party office were disguising to commit indecent and criminal acts in the name of campaign.

“Based on the available intelligence report to my committee on the party campaign office which we demolished today, indicated that the occupants are selling spare parts of stolen vehicles, motorcycles and drugs.

“We even recovered some women clothes during a raid of the said office,” Bakyasuwa said.

Bakyasuwa stated that the committee is working round the clock to fight against political thuggery, drugs abuse and other related criminality.

He sad the effort of the committee was to ensure a hitch free electioneering campaign by all political parties in the state.

“As the election draws nearer, my committee is saddled with the responsibility to ensure a peaceful campaign and election in the state.

“I am appealing to political parties and politicians to cooperate with the anti-thuggery committee in its efforts to ensure peaceful electioneering campaigns and elections in the state,” he said.

He, however, cautioned political parties and politicians to shun acts of sponsoring youths in thuggery, saying it was capable of causing unrest during electioneering campaigns, elections, and beyond.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee was established by Matawalle’s Executive Order ll that gave it the mandate to fight thuggery and other violent acts irrespective of their political lenience. (NAN)