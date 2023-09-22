Anti-rape body lauds Judge for life sentence of Pharmacist for sodomy

… Plans to honour Justice Akanbi-Yusuf

A foremost campaigner against Sexual and Gender Based Violence (Men Against Rape Foundation (MARF) has commendedJustice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf of the Abuja High Court for her verdict in the case brought against a pharmacist, Dr. Abubakar Mustapha Danraka for sodomising a – twelve year old boy.

Danraka was a former Chief Pharmacist of the National Hospital, Abuja, and Senior Special Adviser (Technical) to the Director of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development.

Delivering her judgment on September 18, 2023, Justice Akanbi-Yusuf found Dr. Danraka guilty of rape (sodomy) of the minor after luring him to his apartment and spiking his drink. He was charged and tried under Section 1 of the VAPP Act of 2015.

Reacting to the verdict, the Executive Director of Men Against Rape Foundation (MARF), Lemmy Ughegbe described the judgment of the court as a giant step in ridding the society of pedophiles and all sorts of sexual perverts.

In an electronic statement released by MARF and signed by the Executive Director, Ughegbe, he commended the judge “for being courageous, progressive and clear minded about the gravity of the crime committed against the innocent minor and the society.”

“This judgment demonstrates the zero tolerance of Justice Akanbi-Yusuf for rape, sodomy and sundry acts of sexual perversion. While we commend her for boosting our efforts to create safe spaces for our children and women by delivering a verdict that will serve as a deterrent to other sex predators, we call on other judges to emulate her proactive disposition towards eliminating sex crimes or putting away perpetrators for life”, Ughegbe stated.

“Our society is in direct straits of judges like Justice Akanbi-Yusuf and we must specially salute her for her judgment, which has and will go a long way in helping to save the society and our children from predators.

The Executive Director of MARF said the organisation has already resolved to present a special recognition award to Justice Akanbi-Yusuf for her landmark judgement, which will deter perpetrators and in turn make the society safer for children.

“This special award will not only serve as recognition of her progressive disposition to protecting children, it will also send a message to other judges that their work is being keenly observed and will get the needed recognition at the appropriate time”, he added.

Meanwhile, Ughegbe has also commended the dynamic and tireless leadership of the Director General of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi.

Her doggedness in leading the NAPTIP team has culminated in prosecuting the instant case successfully.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

