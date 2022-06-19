Anti-party activities: Kebbi PDP suspends senatorial aspirant

By Muhammad Lawal

The People’s Democratic party (PDP) in Kebbi State has suspended Malam Haruna Sa’idu-Dandi’o a senatorial aspirant, for anti-party activities.



Sai’du-Dandi’o was suspended by the executive members of hisnNasarawa I Ward in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of the state.



This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Ward Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi-Na-Mazaba and Secretary, Malam Nasiru Aliyu, and issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Sa’idu-Dandi’o had initially won the party ticket for Kebbi Central Senatorial District unopposed during a primary election earlier conducted.



However, the national headquarters of the party in Abuja ordered for a fresh primary election after Sen. Adamu Aliero defected from the All Progressives Congress Congress (APC) to the PDP, the directive that did not go down well with the suspended party member.



NAN recalls that Aliero is a two-term governor of the state, ex-Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



“At its extraordinary meeting held on Saturday, 18th June, 2022, the Executive Committee of Nasarawa I Ward noted the inappropriate conduct and anti-party activities of Malam Haruna Sa’idu Dandi’o before and after the conduct of the fresh Kebbi Central Senatorial Primary Election held on 19th June as ordered by the National Working Committee,” the statement said.



It specifically faulted the former senatorial flag-bearer for his letter to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, dated June 8, without exhausting the internal conflict resolution mechanisms provided in the party’s constitution.



Another key issue, according to the statement, is his press interview condemning the decision of the National Working Committee of our great party”.



“His clandestine activities with the ruling party in the state such that his press interview was conducted in Kebbi State Liaison Office in Abuja and his continued anti-party activities in spite of so many entreaties to him.



“Therefore, the Nasarawa I Ward Executive Committee hereby resolved as follows: that the State Executive Committee should be duly and adequately informed of the inappropriate conduct and anti-party activities of Malam Haruna Sa’idu Dandi’o for appropriate action.



“That Malam Haruna Sa’idu Dandi’o be and hereby suspended from the party pending the decision of the State Executive Council or any appropriate displinary organ of our party in respect of our request.



“That this resolution should be communicated to the Local Government Working Committee,” the statement read in part. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

