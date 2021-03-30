The Bayelsa government says the recently enacted Anti-Open Grazing Law will assist in promoting peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians residing in the state.

Mr Crowder Duba, Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, in a statement in Yenagoa on Tuesday, urged residents to refrain from seeking self-help in conflict situations.

Duba said there was no need for anyone in the state to take the laws into their hands as the government had put in place a mechanism to implement the law.

He added that the anti-open grazing law was not targeted at any section of the country.

“It may be recalled that the State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri recently assented to the Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulations Law 2021 which restricts grazing of herds of cattle.

“Efforts are also being made to implement the provisions of the law with stakeholders’ agreement for a two-week of grace which elapses on April 10, 2021.

“Residents are advised to note that none of the provisions of the law empowers any individual to enforce it.

“Anyone whose right has been infringed under the law should file complaints with the police and the implementation committee rather than take laws into their own hands,” Duba said.

He expressed the Diri led administration’s commitment to ensuring security to foster peaceful co-existence of residents in an environment devoid of crime and criminality.

On Monday’s armed attack by some gunmen at Imiringi road area of Yenagoa which led to the death of one and injury to another, Duba said that the incident was being investigated.

He said that the state government would pick the bills of the surviving victims who sustained gunshot injuries from the attack and he commiserated with the families of the deceased.

“The State Government commiserates with the families of the victims of the attack and condemns in strong terms the dastardly attack.

“Government has further ordered a full police investigation into the crime with the assurances that the culprits will be fished out and served justice,” Duba said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

