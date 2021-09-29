Anti-graft War: UK, EFCC to Deepen Cooperation

September 29, 2021 Favour Lashem



United Kingdom and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have restated their resolve to further strengthen existing cooperation and partnership between them in the against economic crimes and corruption. This indication was high point of discussion on Tuesday September 29, 2021 when United Kingdom High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, visited EFCC Headquarters, Abuja.

UK envoy who expressed her admiration for young and talented Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said the UK was serious about returning ill-gotten gains and preventing it from happening in the place. She recalls past support of UK government to EFCC and the against corruption in Nigeria through Combined Inter Agency Task Force. “We remain strong partners and here to support you”, she said.

While thanking envoy for her visit, Bawa stressed need to strengthen special relationship between the EFCC and the UK government and her agencies. “We should continue to work together to achieve our mutual interests. We must try to strengthen the special relationship we have maintained especially with the NCA”.

He said the Commission was working assiduously to change the narrative as far as the against corruption in Nigeria is concerned, adding that the focus is now to prevent corruption rather than being reactive.

He disclosed that the Commission will on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 launch its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, prepared with the support of UK agencies.

He also thanked the envoy for the UK Government’s support in developing the Commission’s forensics capacity through training, adding that the EFCC under his leadership has deployed technology to improve its operations.

The EFCC boss disclosed that his agency recently launched an App, Eagle Eye, which simplifies the process of reporting economic and financial crimes.

The High Commissioner and her team were taking through a demonstration of the working of the App and the new Case Management Application of the EFCC.

