Anti-graft War: Olukoyede Tasks CAC on Speedy Response to Enquiries

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has called on the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, to always make speedy responses to enquiries made by the Commission and other Nigerians on issues referred to it.



He made the call in Abuja on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, while receiving the Registrar-General of the CAC, Hussani Ishaq Magaji, SAN, who led his management team on a courtesy call on the EFCC Chairman at the Commission’s corporate headquarters.



Olukoyede noted that both the EFCC and CAC are handling sensitive and crucial assignments for Nigerians, a fact that should make responses to public enquiries quicker and better. “We are grateful for the access that you have provided for us to some of your information and resources, but we want to crave your indulgence to ensure speedy response to our requests and better synergy because of the nature of the work we do. Corruption in Nigeria has become a cankerworm militating against our development. Anything that has to do with investigation and prosecution and other activities that will reduce corruption, must be taken as a priority by every Nigerian”, he said.



The EFCC’s boss also assured the CAC team of the Commission’s cooperation, stressing that it might be necessary to raise a small-member joint task force between the two Commissions to improve on synergy and access to information in order to boost investigations.



“We want to assure you of our collaboration at every point in time and because of the nature of the work we do, we need to collaborate even more. We want to crave your indulgence to expand the scope of the access you have provided for us. A few of your people can join our own people and let’s form a team to make this work easier for us, just a small joint task force”, he said.



Earlier in his speech, Magaji described the EFCC and CAC as partners. He disclosed that CAC under his leadership has dedicated a desk to attend to EFCC’s matters in recognition of the strategic work of the anti-graft agency in Nigeria.



“As a result of the importance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, CAC under my leadership has dedicated a unit to respond to the daily requests of the EFCC. Even though we have witnessed migration from the manual to automation, in doing that we provided some access for the EFCC to enable the Commission achieve its mandate”, he said.



He also called for stronger collaboration between the two Commissions.

