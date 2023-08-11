Anti-graft war: Kaduna NBA pledges support to EFCC

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Kaduna State Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has pledged its support and assistance to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in furtherance of the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Godwin Ochai, Chairman of the branch, stated this on Thursday, Aug. 10, during a visit to the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC.

According to him, the EFCC and the NBA are partners in progress as far as the fight against corruption is concerned

He also commended the Legal and Prosecution Department of the command for the co-operation received so far.

He further stated that the visit was to strengthen the existing relationship between the EFCC and the NBA in the fight against corruption.

In response, the Acting Commander, Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC, ACE I Aisha Abubakar expressed appreciation for the visit.

Abubakar solicited more synergy and support of NBA in advancing the good work of the EFCC toward eradicating economic and financial crimes including corruption.

She urged NBA to always verify claims made by their clients and members against the EFCC in order not to be misled.

Head Legal and Prosecution, ACE I, Nasiru Salele, also thanked the branch for the visit, saying it was the first of its kind in the command.(NAN)

