Anti-graft War: Japan Pledges Support to EFCC

The Japanese government has pledged support the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the fight against financial crimes. The Japanese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi made the pledge on Tuesday 29, 2021 during a Courtesy Visit Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa at headquarters Abuja.

The envoy who expressed delight at the professionalism of the EFCC, noted that the Commission’s efforts in helping a Japanese victim of scam recover and repatriate a sum of 370,000 Yen Japan early this year, was “the first case in Japan where the victim’s money remitted overseas was returned”

“The response of your organization in resolving the 419 scam case against Japanese victim is highly commendable,” added.

asked for ’s continuous cooperation in helping Japanese victims of fraud, noting that many victims were reluctant come forward because of the difficulties in tracking monies transferred foreign countries.

The envoy further disclosed that the Japanese Government had conducted a training programme on governance in some countries and promised extend the gesture the EFCC. “We would consider expanding our cooperation with the EFCC, including a training programme with a view to supporting anti-corruption measures in Nigeria,” said.

Responding, the Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa briefed the envoy on the mandate of the Commission and its strategic direction under his watch, especially the use of technology, and disclosed plans by the agency to launch its Strategic Plan, 2021-2025 on Wednesday, 29, 2021.

The boss described the Commission as the hub of international cooperation in law enforcement in Nigeria adding that, “we can partner to see that economic crime is eradicated around the globe”.

assured of the Commission’s willingness to continue to investigate any reported case where Japanese citizens are victims of scams and to restitute the funds accordingly.

