Anti-graft war: ICPC tasks staff on ethics, transparency 

By Dorcas Jonah



Dr Musa Aliyu, the Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has urged operatives of the commission to uphold the its Code of Ethics in its anti-graft war.

Aliyu made the call at a two-day general sensitisation programme for ICPC members of staff on “’Efficient and Excellent Service Delivery” on Tuesday in Abuja.

The ICPC boss, while stressing the need for the right approach to work, urged the staff members to embrace integrity and transparency in all operations.

He reminded them of a sacred responsibility entrusted with the public servants to deliver exceptional service.

He advised them to strive to consistently give their best, regardless of the circumstances, and ensure that service excellence remains a top priority.

He said that the focus of the sensitisation session would be on the ICPC Service Charter and the role of staff in the implementation, and a presentation on the code of ethics.

“The code was designed to guide the behaviour of staff in dealing with ethical issues in order to prevent corruption, enhance integrity and transparency in all operations.

”The code was part of the commission’s comprehensive integrity programme aimed at infusing the culture of probity and maintaining a clean and efficient service,” he said.

According to him, the code of ethics is aimed at enhancing service delivery within the commission.

“Today’s sensitisation session, which is for all staff at the headquarters and state offices, will bring all officers abreast of the standards of operations expected of them.

“These standards will be clearly explained and discussed in detail, including any appropriate sanctions or disciplinary actions in the event of breach,’’ he said.

Aliyu also pledged the commission’s readiness to recognise and reward members of staff that stand out in exhibiting these values and excellence in the course of their work.

“I want to use this opportunity to reassure all officers that management is working to boost the welfare package of staff both now and when they exit the service.

“We recognise that this will be one of the best forms of motivation for excellent service delivery, so it is top on our agenda for year 2025,’’ he said.

Earlier, the ICPC’s Nodal Officer, SERVICOM, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, said that the sensitisation programme would deliberate on three main issues, which include; content of ICPC Service Charter.

Ogugua said that the content of the ICPC Service Charter would help to build ownership.

According to her, other points for deliberation are the commission’s ’s code of ethics to ensure compliance and staff attitude to work and how to avoid service failure.

She commended the ICPC chairman for granting the approval to hold the sensitisation programme, and the commission’s secretary for the support given to the SERVICOM unit to perform.

Ogugua urged members of staff to change their mindsets on the way they work.

“We are all just servants of the people and under our watch, service must not fail.

“Let us, therefore, endeavour to always put in our best regardless of the situation around us and develop the culture of continuous improvement,’’ she said.

The National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, appreciated the ICPC chairman and members of staff for organising the sensitisation programme.

Akajemili said that the programme would bring to bear a change of attitude in service delivery.

While pledging SERVICOM support to the ICPC chairman, she said that the encouragement and collaboration from the ICPC management would continue to add value to service delivery.(NAN)