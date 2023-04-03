Anti-graft War: FRSC Offers EFCC Access to Its Portal

The Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Corp Marshal Dauda Ali Biu on Thursday, 30 March, 2023 expressed the Corps’ readiness to work with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to boast the fight aganist economic and financial crimes in Nigeria

Biu who made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, said the Corps had offered access to its vehicle registration portal to the Commission. “We have the data of vehicle users and vehicles which I believe is very important in national planning and the fight against economic and financial crimes. Over the last year, the portal was used to recover over 53 stolen vehicles and all the security agencies can harvest information from our portal”.

He urged the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa to nominate officers to be given the requisite access.

The FRSC boss further commended the EFCC Chairman on the giant strides he has recorded since assuming the leadership of the Commission.“We monitor your activities in the media and have seen the giant strides you have taken within a short time in combating economic and financial crimes, I can only say that we know we will see more from you,” he said.

Responding, the Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa expressed delight over the offer of access to the FRSC Vehicle Registration Portal, stating that the gesture will cut the waiting time for response to letters of investigation and fast track the investigation of money laundering cases. He equally commended the Corps Marshal for his offer to train drivers in the Commission‘s Transport Pool. According to him, the Commission talks safety seriously and will leverage on the offer to improve the capacity of its drivers.

While expressing worry at the ease with which stolen vehicles are registered in Nigeria, the EFCC boss called on the FRSC and other stakeholders in the vehicles registration system, to tighten regulations and processes to check the trend, adding that the best strategy to stop money laundering through vehicles acquisition is at the point of registration.

He congratulated Biu on his confirmation as substantive the Corp Marshal of the FRSC.