Anti-graft War: Bawa Tasks Social Media Influencers, Commends Winners of #togetheragainstcorruption Challenge

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa on Thursday, August 26, 2021 tasked social media influencers and entertainers to use their platforms and crafts in promoting the fight against economic crimes.



Speaking during an engagement at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, the EFCC boss said he had always wanted to interface with social media influencers and entertainers, considering their clout and influence on the social media space.

He expressed his intention to sustain the engagement, urging them to join hands with the Commission as the fight against corruption needs the involvement of everyone.



Bawa further lamented the alarming increase of cybercrime in the country especially among the youths, adding that some social media celebrities were using their platforms to promote scams especially investments scam which has become very rampant He urged them to desist or face the wrath of the law.



Part of the highlights of the event was the presentation of awards to the three winners of the #togetheragainstcorruption Challenge: Agih Moral Unekwu, Victor Collins Nebo and Abdulrazeez Ademu, by the EFCC chairman

“I want to say congratulations for emerging as the winners of the

#togetheragainstcorruption challenge. This act displayed, I believed, is out of genuine patriotism to see that we get rid of financial crimes especially cybercrime. Thank you for participating and I encourage you to keep up the good work. We are proud of you,” he said.

