Anti-graft: ICPC’s new secretary seeks staff’s cooperation

By Isaac Aregbesola

The newly appointed Secretary to the ICPC, Mr Clifford Oparaodu, has sought the cooperation of members of staff of the agency in the fight against corrupt practices in the country.

Oparaodu made the call when he took over from Prof. Musa Usman Abubakar, the outgoing Secretary of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), in Abuja.

The ICPC Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The new secretary said that working in ICPC is a “national call that requires honesty, mutual respect and partnership to take the commission to greater heights”.

He, therefore, urged all staff to form a bond of cooperation and support him to surmount challenges that may arise during the course of duty.

Oparaodu, in a brief handover ceremony witnessed by management staff of ICPC, expressed appreciation to Abubakar for facilitating a smooth transition and stated his desire to hit the ground running.

The outgoing Secretary to the commission, in his remarks congratulated the incoming Secretary on his appointment and presented a dossier containing his handover notes.

Abubakar urged the management staff to give Oparaodu their full cooperation to ensure the success of the new administration. (NAN)

