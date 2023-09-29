Anti-graft: EFCC secures 1,688 convictions in 9 months

By Isaac Aregbesola

Abdulkarim Ckukkol, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says the agency, in its war against corruption, economic and financial crimes, has secured 1,688 convictions between January and September, this year.

Ckukkol disclosed this on Friday at the Passing out Parade of Detective Assistant Course 4 Cadre for 331 cadets of the commission at the Nigeria Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende Hills, Akwanga.

According to him, the EFCC in 20 years of existence, has made a huge difference in the affairs of the nation.

“Through the efforts of the commission, odious image of Nigeria as a 419 hub, with the attendant negative effect on our economy, was erased.

“The Commission’s investigation activities have led to the recovery of asset running into billions of Naira.

“Last year (2022), the commission secured a total of 3,785 convictions, the highest by any law enforcement agency in Nigeria in a single year.

“Between January and now, the commission recorded 1,688 convictions. The figure is bound to increase as more cases are brought to conclusion in the courts,” he said.

He said that the commission, in addition to enforcement activities, would continue to pursue its prevention mandate with relentless vigor through engagement with different stakeholders in the fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes.

According to him, the commission recently broke new grounds in this endeavor with the commencement of test transmission of its radio station, EFCC Radio 97.3 FM.

“The initiative promises fresh vista of opportunities for public engagement as the commission strives to get the people to own the fight against corruption,” he said.

He urged the cadets to bolster the efforts of the Commission to consolidate on the achievements of the past and secure its place as a premier law enforcement agency not only Nigeria but the world.

He urged them to be committed to the profession they signed up for, and should know that law enforcement, especially fighting economic and financial crimes, is a crucial national service.

He described it as “a career” which takes years to build but could be destroyed in a moment of careless indiscretion or poor judgment.

“For you to run this race and fulfill your dream as an EFCC officer, you must at all times stay focused and uphold the values of the Commission which are Integrity, Courage, Professionalism and Collaboration.

“I must also sound a note of warning that the Commission will not condone any indiscipline, as violation of the established code of conduct will be met with appropriate sanctions,” he said.

The Acting Commandant of the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja, Mr Baba-Shani Umar, urged the new cadets to stand on the precipice of new beginnings.

“I urge you to remember the principles that have been instilled in you: integrity, Courage, professionalism and Collaboration in the pursuit of excellence.

“Carry these values as your compass, and they will guide you through the challenges and triumphs that lie ahead,” he said.

The Commandant, Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende Hill, Nasarawa, DCP Ikioye Orutugu, urged the cadets to make use of the training they had received in eradicating corrupt practices in the country.

Orutugu admonished them to use their talents as well as skills acquired to contribute their quota to the fight against economic and financial crimes.

He also stressed the need for inter-agency cooperation and mutual understanding among other sisters agencies as witnessed between EFCC and the Nigeria Police for the growth of the nation. (NAN)

