Anti-fake news App ‘iShot-It’ unveiled in FCT

iShot-It App’, a mobile application to combat the spread of fake news and misleading information, has been launched in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

By Joshua Olomu

‘iShot-It App’, a mobile application to combat the spread of fake news and misleading information, has been launched in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an ICT firm, iShot-It App Integrated unveiled the new innovation at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Johnbull Igwe , Chief Executive officer of the firm, said the App was designed to assist in the fight against fake news and misinformation

He added that the new technology also has functions that rewards users in the business of content creation.

He explained that when used to capture photos and videos the APP authenticates the content with geo-location coordinate, date and time.

According to him, fake news and misinformation are twin problems that have continued to cause reputational damage in the digital space, adding that iShot-It App is a timely and proven solution.

“It supports organic content generators as they can sell the content to media houses or get directly rewarded by the App developer through new features which are being unboarded in coming days.

“At its core, iShot-It is about ownership and trust, as every photo and video you capture through the App is embedded with precise geo-location coordinates, date, and time stamps.

“This creates a digital seal of authenticity that cannot be changed, ensuring your content, whether it’s a breaking news report or a personal blog post, carries the weight of verifiable truth.

With iShot-It, your audience can experience the real narrative, tied to the exact place and time it happened.

“Journalists, bloggers, and everyday citizens can now have unassailable evidence to strengthen their credibility.

“It also enables users to share authentic experiences and connect with others honestly, while business owners can showcase their products and services transparently, building trust with customers”, he said.

In her remarks, a media executive and a partner of iShot-It App Integrated, Blessing Ogwo described the innovation as a tool that bridges credibility gap in digital storytelling.

” iShot-It App is about ownership and trust; it empowers users, journalists, bloggers and everyday citizens go authenticate their stories with unassailable evidence”, she said.

She said the App has features such as likes, comments, shares, direct messaging and others , and allows users to interact with their data secured.(NAN)(nannews.ng)