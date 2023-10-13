Anti-corruption group lauds Tinubu for reappointing NITDA CEO

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

A Civil Society Organisation, Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI), has commended President Bola Tinubu for reappointing Mr Kashifu Abdulahi as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Information and Technology Development Agency, (NITDA).

The commendation is contained in a statement signed TADI’s Executive Director, Mr Yomi David, and made available on News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

“TIDA wishes to commend President Tinubu for getting it right again in the choice of appointment of personalities with proven integrity, capacity and competence to head sensitive national institutions.

“We in the civil society have no doubt about his capacity to serve and deliver on all assignments he would be embarking on again as his signature of sterling performances can be found at every local government area of the federation,” David said.

According to TIDA boss, Tinubu’s determination to reposition Nigeria to its place of pride among committee of nations is very commendable.

“We call on Nigerians to rally round President Tinubu as he continues to deliver on the renewed hope to Nigerians”, he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

