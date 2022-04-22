Anti-corruption group honours Borno NYSC chief

An NGO, the Nigeria Patriotic Youth Against Corruption and Transparency Initiative (NPYACTI), has honoured the Borno Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Nura Umar, with an integrity award.

Presenting the award in Maiduguri on Thursday, the National Coordinator of NPYACTI, Mr Godiya Adams, lauded Umar for his integrity and selfless service.

He said the organization, formed to educate and enlighten youth on selfless service, would be willing to collaborate with the NYSC in promoting good governance.

“We want to assure you that NPYACTI is strongly in support of you and your activities and we will always stand by you.

In his remarks, Umar, who thanked the NGO for the honour, said the measure would ginger him to do more.

He said NYSC was established to promote national unity and promote youth integration. (NAN)

