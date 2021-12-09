Anti-corruption Fight: CSO moves crusade to secondary schools in FCT

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch (CeFITW) has taken its anti-corruption campaign to secondary schools across the Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja.

Sponsored by the Macarthur Foundation, the Centre on Thursday, in commemoratation of the 2021 International Anti-corruption Day, organised a debate on the topic,”Government has a Greater Role to Play in Fighting Corruption,” which drew participants from eight secondary schools in the FCT.

The schools include Government Secondary School GSS Karu, GSS Kubwa, GSS Garki, GSS Wuse-Zone 3, GSS Tudun Wada, Government Girls Secondary School, GGSS Dutse, and Model Secondary School, Maitama.

The brilliant students gave good account of themselves as some opposed the motion, while others spoke in support of the motion with the argument that the government has greater roles in the fight against corruption.

They gave some cogent reasons to back up their support for the motion which include that the government has in its arsenals the anti-corruption agencies as constitutional means of tackling financial crimes, and other related offences, and also that the it is control of resources needed to prosecute offenders, among others.

Those who argued against the motion accused the government of being corrupt itself and that a corrupt government can not fight corruption. They cited examples of corruption in the way and manner unqualified persons were employed and appointed into offices, thereby resulting to bad leadership, among other disadvantages.

They equally pointed out corruption among teachers and lecturers in both secondary schools and higher institutions by those in positions of authorities, among other reasons.

Eventually, Government Secondary School, Kubwa emerged winner among the participating schools, followed by GSS Garki and GSS Karu. The sum of N100.000 (one hundred thousand naira) was awarded as the first prize, N70,000 and N50,000 were the second and third prizes respectively.

Jamiu Farouq Olamide, a 13 year old SS 2 student, one of the contestants who represented the winning school, GSS Kubwa, thanked God for the victory, adding that it takes courage discipline and tenacity to win in such keenly contested debate.

He reaffirmed his opinion that government is more empowered to tackle corruption than the ordinary citizens in the Nigerian context.

“My victory today means a lot to me because I actually believe that lots of people here are good debaters but it takes courage, discipline, and tenacity. When I heard about this debate, I was like another debate because I do go for debates, am proudly a motivational speaker, I motivate people every I go so, I just saw it as an opportunity to express myself and to God’s grace he gave me the victory, our school the victory, he gave us the victory, and we won. And am proud to say that am a bonafide student of Government Secondary School Kubwa.

“Lots of people here are wonderful speakers, everybody here spoke well but God’s wish is the best.

“Am convinced that the government has greater roles in fighting corruption than the citizens. Government can lead and the citizen follow. The citizens don’t lead and the government follow. I am not saying that the citizen don’t have right but the government have the overall supreme power and everyone knows it,” Olamide said.

A representative of GSS, Maurice Kelvin Catherine, a teacher and a matron of the Anti-corruption Club of the School, said the victory means a lot for her because she has been looking for avenue to her students out especially for those in the club.

“The victory today means a lot me because I have looking for the avenue to take my children out especially those in the club, so could meet other students and face competitions like this. Today made to know that they have been following, they what the club is all about. And really happy again because they will only keep it to themselves they will take out to others to tell them what this is all about.

“Why I like this issue today is because they are the youths and the future of tomorrow, so when they get this knowledge, is easier for them to tell others.

“On this issue of corruption. How do we start fighting it, is from them we have to start working on them first, just like today’s topic talking citizens and the government. who are the government, is not the citizens, and they are the government of tomorrow. So, we need to work on them.

“Am happy that this topic today, a day like this set aside, for the Anti-corruption Day, is going to play a great role in building up the society.

She advised teachers to work on themselves and rid themselves of corrupt practices, adding that a lot are happening in the school environment and therefore stressed the need for teachers to start working on the students before they get to the university and get out of hand.

Catherine called on parents to take their parental responsibilities seriously, while urging them to ensure transparency in their relationship with their families.

She urged the government to be at the forefront of the fight against corruption so that the citizens can follow, while urging the citizens to equally play their adding that the victory over corruption requires collective efforts.

Also speaking, the Assistant Director, Co-Curricular Division, FCT Secondary Education Board, Itam Nneoyi lamented that corruption has brought Nigeria to her knees

“Where we are now as a nation is because of the level of corruption, corruption has brought us to our knees and we are suffering what we are suffering as a nation because of corruption. So, I think is apt, this topic is on time, and it will inculcate into the children the anti-corruption crusade that we are trying to fight, I believe that it will change a whole lot of things if it begins with them because they are growing with it.

“If they can sell this idea to their fellow students, their colleagues in their families, that corruption is killing the nation and bringing us to our. knee, I think it will go a long way to revamping this country to the right steps.

“I think that this will have a great impact on the children because they are like crusaders, is like what we call train the trainers, they will because of this carry it to their fellow students. All of them belong to the anti-corruption clubs so they will take this anti-corruption crusade down to their schools, with that they will be able to sell it the whole school.

“All the schools represented here are ambassadors of anti-corruption, and they keep fighting it and we hope by the Grace of God it will go round,” he said.

He urged the government to firm in the fight against corruption, adding that they should allow sentiment such as discrimination ànd favouritism, adding that the anti-corruption should be fought will all sense responsibility leaving nobody aside.

The theme for this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day’s is ‘Your right, your role: Say no to corruption.” The theme underlines the fact that every individual has a role in combating and preventing corruption. The theme was chosen as it was seen that while the world is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the valuable resources are not available for the vulnerable and needy sections of the world due to corruption.

The International Anti-Corruption Day is observed globally on 9 December to raise awareness about corruption and the ways to combat this global ill. The day seeks to highlight the role of every part of society – individuals, non-governmental organisations, law enforcement, governments and media persons — in tackling the issue of corruption.

Corruption has become a global phenomenon that no country is immune to, according to the United Nations. As per reports, the global cost of corruption is about five percent of the world’s Gross Domestic Product or $2.6 trillion. Preventing corruption is important for society as it will help people secure better access to healthcare and other essential services, while promoting stable, democratic institutions.

